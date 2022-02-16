Health Check Podcast: What does endemic Covid-19 mean?

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Singapore is in the midst of an Omicron surge, and restrictions such as a maximum group size of five at restaurants remain. People are tired of worrying about Covid-19. Now that the Omicron variant has turned out to be less worrisome than thought, when can we stop talking about Covid-19? How are we going to live with it? What does endemic Covid-19 mean?