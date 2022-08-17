Health Check Podcast: What can be done to help more end-of-life patients fulfil their wish of dying at home?

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Clinical Associate Professor Alethea Yee, a senior consultant from the Division of Supportive & Palliative Care at the National Cancer Centre Singapore. She was the head of the division before she was seconded to Assisi Hospice to be the Clinical Director in 2018. Dr Yee is also the Deputy Head of the SingHealth Duke-NUS Supportive & Palliative Care Centre as well as the Education Director of the Lien Centre for Palliative Care at Duke-NUS.

She asks Dr Yee about what can be done to make it possible for more end-of-life patients to die at home if they want to do so. She and Dr Yee also talk about the role of day hospices as well as the challenges and some recent developments in the palliative care sector.

This is part two of their conversation on palliative care. In the first episode, they discuss what palliative care is about and how it can help a person live well before leaving. In it, Dr Yee also shares a story of a patient who received the help she needed to fulfil her last wish.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:52 What can be done to help more patients die at home if they wish to?

3:00 Mindset shift of Singapore's society

5:15 Who can benefit from hospice and daycare services?

6:29 Are people more receptive to day hospice centres?

8:05 Challenges and changes in the palliative care sector

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Penelope Lee and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast episodes out here every first and third Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!