Health Check Podcast: Virologist Prof Wang Linfa offers hand hygiene tips to counter novel coronavirus threat

Singapore has participated in World Hand Hygiene Day before. Virologist Professor Wang Linfa speaks in our Health Check podcast and shares how good hand hygiene can help battle the spread of not just the novel coronavirus, but other viruses and disea
TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Health Check Ep 29: Virologist Prof Wang Linfa offers hand hygiene tips to counter novel coronavirus threat

12:17 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and clears up common misconceptions on health.

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

