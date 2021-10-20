Health Check Podcast: Unlock your ADHD

Health Check Ep 70: Unlock your ADHD

21:49 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

It’s October, the ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) Awareness month, and ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo is going to find out more about what you can do if you have this disorder.

ADHD is characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity. However, the condition can be treated and the key symptoms have been described by some people as superpowers.

Her guest is Moonlake Lee, the founder of Unlocking ADHD, the first site in Singapore that aims to unravel the mysteries of this condition and help everyone appreciate the strengths of individuals with ADHD.

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Penelope Lee and Hadyu Rahim

