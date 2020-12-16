Health Check Podcast: Pros and cons of online doctor reviews

Health Check Ep 50: Pros and cons of online doctor reviews
11:33 mins
Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times.
Today’s episode is on online doctor reviews.
Recently, the Singapore medical council (SMC) advised doctors to refrain from participating in online search engine optimisation platforms that make use of patient feedback and ratings, as these can be considered patient testimonials.
It all started when a group of doctors cried foul over not having the option to pull out of online platform DoctorxDentist (DxD) that offered reviews, in addition to health content.
The start-up had listed the names of doctors it found on the SMC directory. The Singapore Medical Association and the Health Ministry subsequently got involved.
DxD has since switched to an opt-in algorithm, and removed all the reviews on its platform. Although the DxD saga is over, the issue of online reviews is not.
In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Associate Professor Jeremy Lim, the director of global health at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health on the pros and cons of online doctor reviews.
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Penelope Lee
