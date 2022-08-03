Health Check Podcast: Preparing for a good death with palliative care

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Palliative care is in the spotlight of late, with the authorities aiming to boost support in the sector to enable more people to make the most of the time they have left. It is an approach that aims to help a person living with a life-threatening illness to cope not only with the physical symptoms, but also other concerns, such as those about the inevitability of death.