Health Check Podcast: Mindfulness expert advises on managing family conflicts

As a family goes through different stages, conflicts can arise. There can also be changes in family situations that give rise to conflicts. These conflicts may be worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, as more people stay home.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Assoc Prof Angie Chew, the founder and chief executive of the Brahm Centre, a mental wellness charity, on managing family conflicts. They discuss the conflicts that can occur at the start of the family life cycle, to when a couple have children and to a possible break-up.

Prof Chew also talks about the impact of unresolved conflicts on children. She was The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019, and is an adjunct associate professor at the National University of Singapore, where she teaches a mindfulness-based course known as The Undefeated Mind.

In September, Prof Chew was the guest for the AskST@NLB video series, where she spoke with Teo about how people can cope with the stress of these trying times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

