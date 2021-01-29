Health Check Podcast: Lim Poh Lian addresses Covid-19 vaccine side effects and concerns

Health Check Ep 53: Lim Poh Lian addresses Covid-19 vaccine side effects and concerns

11:25 mins

Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times and this episode is on the safety and common concerns in Singapore over the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines.

Global surveys have shown that a key concern for those hesitant about taking the Covid-19 vaccine, lies with the side effects that they may experience.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, on the side effects that one can get from the vaccine and why you should not worry about them.

She is the head of the Travellers’ Health and Vaccination Clinic at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the director of the high-level isolation unit at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and a member of the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination, which makes recommendations to the government on Singapore’s vaccination strategy.

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

