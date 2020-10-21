Health Check Podcast: Is there such a concept as an anti-ageing diet?

Health Check Ep 46: Is there such a concept as an anti-ageing diet?

21:16 mins

Synopsis: Fortnightly on Wednesdays, get healthier living tips as The Straits Times chats with expert guests.

People are living longer, but not necessarily better if they have multiple chronic diseases.

In ageing research, scientists strive to find ways to improve healthspan - the period of life that is spent in good health. They are studying different methods, including calorie restriction and fasting.

So, is there such a concept as the best anti-ageing diet, and are there foods to eat or avoid when it comes to delaying ageing?

ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts anti-ageing expert, Prof Brian Kennedy, the director of the NUHS Centre for Healthy Longevity, on how we can manage our diet in order to delay ageing.

Listen to Pt 1 of interview with Prof Brian Kennedy

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

