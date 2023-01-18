Health Check Podcast: Is a fourth Covid shot necessary?

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
It has been about three years since the Covid-19 virus was detected here, and Singapore has transitioned to living with it. Bivalent boosters are now available at all Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres, and selected Polyclinics and participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics. The urgency to get the boosters, however, seems to have waned considerably.
In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, an expert on infectious diseases and the vice-dean of global health at the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health to find out more about the need to get a second booster.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:40 Do you need a Covid booster shot?
3:49 Misconceptions of booster shots side effects
6:04 Is there a difference between the 2 vaccines in Singapore?
8:52 Precautions that children should take
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
