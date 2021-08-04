Health Check Podcast: How to reach out to youth with mental health challenges

Health Check Ep 65: How to reach out to youth with mental health challenges

15:21 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

The Covid-19 crisis has impacted the mental health of many young people around the globe, including Singapore.

ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Ms Andrea Chan, who heads the Youth Counselling Unit at Touch Community Services, about the stressors faced by young people in this pandemic, what parents can say to their children about the recent River Valley High School murder case, and the signs and symptoms of mental distress to watch out for.

This is the first of a two-part series on youth mental health. Ms Andrea Chan covers the following points:

1. Variety of youth coming forward to seek help (1:00)

2. How to identify who needs different levels of help (3:10)

3. How to look out for warning signs similar to recent River Valley High School murder case (4:55)

4. How to tell differences between mental issues and teenage angst (7:01)

5. Parental role important in managing youth who need help, especially during post-discharge recovery (10:07)

In the next episode - on the third Wednesday of August - we will zoom in on the role parents play in supporting their children’s mental health.

Helplines

• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am)

COUNSELLING

• TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

• TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

• Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800

MENTAL WELL-BEING

• Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg

• Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

• Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

• Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa'izah Sani, Hadyu Rahim & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Penelope Lee

Subscribe to Health Check Podcast channel, hear the latest episodes every first and third Wednesday of the month and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!