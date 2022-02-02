Health Check Podcast: How to help parents who have special needs children

In this episode, Joyce Teo, a senior health correspondent with The Straits Times, speaks with Dr Lim Hong Huay, an epidemiologist and developmental paediatrician who has two children with ADHD and mild autism, about how parents of special needs children can avoid burnout. She also talks about how friends and family can help parents of special needs children and what the public should (and should not) do when they encounter a parent having a challenging episode with a special needs child.

Dr Lim founded CaringSG in 2020, when many special education schools and early intervention programmes had to stop their services and families were stuck at home. That worsened the exhaustion, burnout and mental health issues that some caregivers had.

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:54 How friends and family can help

10:46 How parents can avoid burnout

14:06 How the public can help

16:08 Tips for parents of special needs children

CaringSG: https://caring.sg/

SG Enable: https://www.sgenable.sg/

