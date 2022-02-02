Health Check Podcast: How to help parents who have special needs children

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
If you’re raising a child with special needs, such as physical, cognitive, behavioural challenges, you are not alone. You deserve the time to look after yourselves and there is comfort to be found from families who have children with special needs.
In this episode, Joyce Teo, a senior health correspondent with The Straits Times, speaks with Dr Lim Hong Huay, an epidemiologist and developmental paediatrician who has two children with ADHD and mild autism, about how parents of special needs children can avoid burnout. She also talks about how friends and family can help parents of special needs children and what the public should (and should not) do when they encounter a parent having a challenging episode with a special needs child.
Dr Lim founded CaringSG in 2020, when many special education schools and early intervention programmes had to stop their services and families were stuck at home. That worsened the exhaustion, burnout and mental health issues that some caregivers had.
Highlights (click/tap above):
02:54 How friends and family can help
10:46 How parents can avoid burnout
14:06 How the public can help
16:08 Tips for parents of special needs children
CaringSG: https://caring.sg/
SG Enable: https://www.sgenable.sg/
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Fa'izah Sani
Subscribe to Health Check Podcast channel, hear the latest episodes every first and third Wednesday of the month and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!