Health Check podcast: How to deal with addictions

Health Check Ep 20: Why do people get addicted to a substance or behaviour?

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and debunks the myths with expert guests.

In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis host Dr Munidasa Winslow, a well-known addictions expert and the founder of Promises Healthcare.

He gives you the lowdown on addictions and answers the following questions:

1. What are the different types of addictions?

2. Is sex addiction a big problem here and when does it become serious?

3. Who are the ones who are more prone to addictions?

4. How can you tell if you have an addiction problem?

5. How to deal with withdrawal cravings and what can you do about your addiction?

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

