Health Check Podcast: Get healthy living tips for 2021

Fortnightly on Wednesdays, get healthier living tips as The Straits Times' senior health correspondent Joyce Teo chats with expert guests. These are the best episodes of our Health Check Podcast series so far.

Health Check Ep 6: Can soursop or ketogenic diets be used to treat and control cancer? (featuring Dr Wong Seng Weng, medical director and consultant medical oncologist at The Cancer Centre)

Health Check Ep 45: How to age well and achieve a lower biological age (featuring anti-ageing expert, Prof Brian Kennedy, the director of the NUHS Centre for Healthy Longevity)

Health Check Ep 46: Is there such a concept as an anti-ageing diet? (featuring anti-ageing expert, Prof Brian Kennedy, the director of the NUHS Centre for Healthy Longevity)

Health Check Ep 15: Forget about raising your good cholesterol? (featuring Dr Michael Lim, the medical director of MWH Heart, Stroke & Cancer Centre)

Health Check Ep 39: Smokers at higher risk during Covid-19 times (featuring Dr Lambert Low, a consultant at the National Addictions Management Service at the Institute of Mental Health)

Health Check Ep 16: How to get your hawker food fix without risking a heart attack (featuring Dr Michael Lim, the medical director of MWH Heart, Stroke & Cancer Centre, who's also the honorary president of the Asian Society of Cardiology)

Health Check Ep 38: Stress fractures from running too much during Covid-19 pandemic? (featuring Dr Tan Ken Jin, an orthopaedic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital)

Health Check Ep 5: Can coffee or a piping hot cup of tea increase your risk of cancer? (featuring Dr Wong Seng Weng, medical director and consultant medical oncologist at The Cancer Centre)

