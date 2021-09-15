Health Check Podcast: Why bother about asymptomatic Covid-19 cases?

Health Check Ep 68 P1: Expert: Why bother about asymptomatic Covid-19 cases?

19:05 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Prof Ooi Eng Eong from the Duke-NUS Medical School’s Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases about the current Covid-19 situation and how vaccination will lead us out of this pandemic.

He talks about the futility of reporting unlinked or even asymptomatic cases, how Covid herd immunity is a myth, and what we can learn from past Dengue outbreaks, and more.

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Penelope Lee

