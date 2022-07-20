Health Check Podcast: Don’t neglect your bones; tips on preventing and treating osteoporosis

In this Health Check episode, find out tips on how to prevent and treat osteoporosis, including dietary tips. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
Published
23 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Bone health is often not the first thing on a person’s mind when it comes to health. However, it is important to prevent weakened bones, particularly in old age, so that we can continue with our everyday activities.

As we age, more bone is broken down than is replaced by new bone, and losing too much bone mass can lead to osteoporosis, a disease that causes brittle bones. When your bones are weak, a simple fall can lead to a serious fracture, which will affect quality of life.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts Dr Tan Li Feng, the deputy head of geriatric medicine at Alexandra Hospital, about the importance of screening for osteoporosis. They discuss her paper on the impact of frailty, falls and cognition on osteoporosis management in the oldest old, the treatment options for osteoporosis, as well as the foods that are good for your bones. 

*Bone density mineral scans are available at various places, including some polyclinics. To do the scan at the polyclinic, a referral is needed. At Alexandra Hospital, for instance, this scan costs $50-$70 for subsidised patients or $150 for private patients, Dr Tan said. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:18 How do age, frailty, and cognitive impairment link to the management of osteoporosis?

2:19 When should you get your bones screened and treated?

6:48 What can you do to prevent osteoporosis?

9:56 Treatment options for osteoporosis

12:29 Diet tips to prevent osteoporosis; vitamin D & calcium supplements recommended?

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg),  Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast episodes out here every first and third Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top