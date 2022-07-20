Health Check Podcast: Don’t neglect your bones; tips on preventing and treating osteoporosis

As we age, more bone is broken down than is replaced by new bone, and losing too much bone mass can lead to osteoporosis, a disease that causes brittle bones. When your bones are weak, a simple fall can lead to a serious fracture, which will affect quality of life.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts Dr Tan Li Feng, the deputy head of geriatric medicine at Alexandra Hospital, about the importance of screening for osteoporosis. They discuss her paper on the impact of frailty, falls and cognition on osteoporosis management in the oldest old, the treatment options for osteoporosis, as well as the foods that are good for your bones.

*Bone density mineral scans are available at various places, including some polyclinics. To do the scan at the polyclinic, a referral is needed. At Alexandra Hospital, for instance, this scan costs $50-$70 for subsidised patients or $150 for private patients, Dr Tan said.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:18 How do age, frailty, and cognitive impairment link to the management of osteoporosis?

2:19 When should you get your bones screened and treated?

6:48 What can you do to prevent osteoporosis?

9:56 Treatment options for osteoporosis

12:29 Diet tips to prevent osteoporosis; vitamin D & calcium supplements recommended?

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast episodes out here every first and third Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!