Health Check Podcast: Does the secret of good sleep lie only with you?

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Today, there are countless distractions keeping us up at night and stopping us from having a good night's sleep. Yet, sleep is one of the three pillars of a healthy lifestyle (nutrition and exercise are the other two), and in recent years, there has been much interest in how we can sleep better. But are personal measures enough to improve sleep? This, given he erosion of work-life boundaries and the overwhelming amount of digital distractions today.