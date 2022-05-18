Health Check Podcast: Does the secret of good sleep lie only with you?

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Today, there are countless distractions keeping us up at night and stopping us from having a good night's sleep. Yet, sleep is one of the three pillars of a healthy lifestyle (nutrition and exercise are the other two), and in recent years, there has been much interest in how we can sleep better. But are personal measures enough to improve sleep? This, given he erosion of work-life boundaries and the overwhelming amount of digital distractions today.
In Part 2, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo continues the conversation on sleep with Professor Michael Chee, the director of the Centre for Sleep and Cognition at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore. Prof Chee has spent close to two decades studying sleep and its impact on cognition and behaviour.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:49 Balancing structural measures with personal commitment to improve sleep
04:10 Benefits of starting school later in Singapore; effects of sleep for students
07:38 Consequence of chronic short sleep for adults and the elderly
09:12 Tips for effective short naps; should you avoid exercise at night?
10:23 Why alcohol at night really affects sleep quality; debate on caffeinated drinks
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow our previous episodes on sleep issues here: https://str.sg/w8TE
Follow Health Check Podcast episodes out here every first and third Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt
SG Extra Podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt/playlists/sg-extra
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!