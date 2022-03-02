Health Check Podcast: Does Singapore need a 4th Covid shot?

A Covid-19 infection confers natural immunity but the question is how long will it last. Israel has given some people a fourth dose, which is the second booster shot. In Singapore, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said that the question of whether further booster shots are necessary is still a matter of debate among scientists studying the coronavirus, and that there are no active plans to administer a second booster. But will we eventually need one?
In our previous episode, our guest Prof Teo Yik Ying, the dean of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, had said that Covid would inevitably catch up with all of us at some time. In this mini episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo asks him about the probability of us needing a second booster dose.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:58 Probability of Singapore needing a second booster shot
02:13 Second booster shot more likely for those with weakened immune systems
03:10 Joyce's personal experience with Covid-19
Listen to Ep 77 ft Prof Teo: Why we are all going to eventually catch Covid-19 https://omny.fm/shows/health-check-1/health-check-ep-77
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Fa'izah Sani
