Health Check Podcast: Covid-19 airborne transmission doubts and immunity

Health Check Ep 40: Covid-19 airborne transmission doubts and immunity

18:23 mins

Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times.

Recently, an open letter that 239 researchers addressed to the World Health Organisation calling for it to acknowledge that the coronavirus is airborne, made headlines around the world. (0:35)

To counter any public misconceptions, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts Professor Paul Tambyah, an infectious disease expert from the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, to give his take on this development. (1:20)

Professor Tambyah, who's also a senior consultant at the National University Hospital, also discusses recent findings on Covid-19 immunity. (8:40)

Lastly, he talks about his new role as president-elect of the United States-based International Society of Infectious Diseases. (15:30)

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

