Health Check Podcast: Cancer screening - what to look out for

In this episode, find out more about the various cancer screening tests, when should you start screening, and many more. PHOTO: PEXELS
Joyce Teo
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
49 min ago
Published
49 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Come next year, Singapore will launch its major preventive health strategy Healthier SG, which will include free cancer screening for three cancer - colorectal, cervical, and breast cancer. Are these enough? Should you pay to screen for other cancers? Should you pay for a cancer marker test?

To answer these questions and more, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Dr Wong Seng Weng, the medical director and consultant medical oncologist of The Cancer Centre under the Singapore Medical Group.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:57 Advice for cancer screening in Singapore

7:09 Family cancer history that might affect you

12:09 Faecal Immunochemical Test - is it accurate?

18:05 Are the health screening packages in the market recommended?

27:36 Advice for people: when should you start screening?

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

