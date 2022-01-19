Health Check Podcast: How do you trust an AI-powered healthcare machine?

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts Prof Joseph Sung, dean of the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at the Nanyang Technological University.

They discuss how AI can help us improve our health and change the future of healthcare, particularly in primary care at home.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:55 What the future of AI in healthcare can look like

04:11 Trust - a major issue when it comes to technology in healthcare

07:41 The most exciting AI tool expected to be seen in Singapore

10:40 AI-related research that might disrupt healthcare

12:17 Legal aspects and liability issues that may occur when AI and machines are involved

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani

