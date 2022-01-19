Health Check Podcast: How do you trust an AI-powered healthcare machine?

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Artificial intelligence (AI) can revolutionise healthcare but it is hotly debated.
In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts Prof Joseph Sung, dean of the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at the Nanyang Technological University.
They discuss how AI can help us improve our health and change the future of healthcare, particularly in primary care at home.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:55 What the future of AI in healthcare can look like
04:11 Trust - a major issue when it comes to technology in healthcare
07:41 The most exciting AI tool expected to be seen in Singapore
10:40 AI-related research that might disrupt healthcare
12:17 Legal aspects and liability issues that may occur when AI and machines are involved
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Fa'izah Sani
Subscribe to Health Check Podcast channel, hear the latest episodes every first and third Wednesday of the month and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!