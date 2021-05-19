Health Check Podcast: How to sleep right

Health Check Ep 60: How to sleep right

10:42 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with ​Dr Richard Swinburne, a sleep scientist and the Head of Sports Nutrition at the Singapore Sports Institute on sleep hygiene, how long a nap should be and how a lack of sleep can affect your health.

They discuss the following points:

1. Develop a good sleep-wake basic routine; go to bed and wake up within 30-60 minutes of the same time each day (2:50)

2. How having less than 6 hours of sleep a night will seriously affect long-term health (4:18)

3. How long should an effective nap be? (6:53)

4. What happens to your body when you wake up after a hour-long nap, and why taxi drivers should try not to drive till 30 minutes after they wake up (7:18)

5. How good sleep nourishes the body and a person's emotional health (8:50)

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

