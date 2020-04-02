HDB closes Bukit Merah branch office after second employee tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has closed its Bukit Merah branch on Thursday (April 2) after a second branch employee tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post on its Facebook page on Thursday, HDB said the branch will be closed until further notice.

It also apologised for any inconvenience caused.

"The health and safety of our customers and staff remain our top priority, and we are working closely with MOH on contact tracing," HDB said.

It did not provide details of how both employees were infected.

The board said it will be in touch with those who have appointments at the branch to reschedule.

In the meantime, the public can contact HDB on its InfoWEB or call its branch services helpline on 1800-225-5432 for more information.

On Wednesday night, the number of coronavirus cases hit 1,000 in Singapore.

Four have died.

A total of 245 patients have recovered.

Of the 460 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. There are 23 patients in critical condition in intensive care.

There are also 291 cases who are clinically well and being isolated in private hospitals and the Community Isolation Facility at D'Resort NTUC because they still test positive.