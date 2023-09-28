Hazy side vision, nausea and eye pain: Common glaucoma myths and treatment options

Research has shown that impaired vision severely impacts our quality of life and increases the risk of falls. Glaucoma is one such condition that can potentially impair vision in those over the age of 40.

The condition occurs when there is unhealthy pressure in the eyeball, which gradually damages the optic nerve, causing vision loss and blindness if left untreated. In its early stages, glaucoma largely shows no symptoms, earning it the nickname “the silent thief of sight”, according to Dr Owen Hee, glaucoma specialist at Hesed Eye Specialists.

Glaucoma also commonly affects the side vision or peripheral vision in the initial stages, so the central vision is not affected until much later. However, there is a subtype of glaucoma known as Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma, which tends to occur more frequently in Chinese women and is associated with specific symptoms. These include seeing halos around lights, nausea or vomiting, and eye pain.

Three per cent of Singaporeans above the age of 50 live with glaucoma. The risk increases as we age, with 10 per cent of those over 70 affected by the disease.