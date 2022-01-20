Has the Omicron wave hit Singapore yet?

SINGAPORE - A month after Singapore reported its first Omicron Covid-19 case in early December, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung warned that a wave of infections driven by the new variant was imminent.

Since then, infection numbers have climbed steadily, raising the question - has the next wave hit us yet?

Here are answers to some questions on the next wave.

Q: Has the Omicron wave started yet?

A: Yes, it has.

Overall Covid-19 infection numbers have been creeping up since the first Omicron case was reported on Dec 2 last year, as has the number of Omicron cases.

"It is clear that Singapore already has community infections that are driven by Omicron, which means Omicron is already circulating in the community," said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

While initially most Omicron cases were imported, the number of community cases has now outstripped imported cases.

On Wednesday (Jan 19), there were 965 local and 220 imported Omicron cases. Singapore reported 1,615 Covid-19 cases in total.