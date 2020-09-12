Halimah: Peer support key for mental health recovery

Covid-19 has been a stressful period for many, but it is even more difficult for those with mental health issues, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

She was speaking at the official opening of a new activity hub under Psalt Care, a charity dedicated to helping those with mental health and addiction challenges.

She said it is crucial to provide care for those with mental health challenges in the community, as Psalt Care has done. "We don't want to have everyone with mental health challenges going to institutional care. I think that's not desirable, not good for the individual or society."

Psalt Care, established in 2014, is one of the social service agencies supported by the President's Challenge. There are currently about 180 people who use its services.

Psalt Care's executive director Jackie Tay said the new activity hub in Jalan Lepas in Hougang is meant to be a "place for peers by peers", where those seeking to recover from mental health conditions can find support from others with similar conditions.

It is called Betsy's Place in honour of the late Mrs Betsy Winslow, an avid supporter of social causes whose son is Psalt Care's founding director Munidasa Winslow.

Mr Tay said he hoped more such places will be set up across Singapore in the future.

Noting that those with mental health issues need additional support and encouragement, Madam Halimah highlighted the importance of peer support programmes, such as those run by Psalt Care, in helping them along their journey.

Psalt Care's programmes include regular support meetings, workshops and counselling.

"If you were to tell someone with mental health issues to do this or that... it is not as effective as peers doing it, because they have gone through the same experience," said Madam Halimah, adding that many of the beneficiaries, clients and peers have told her that Psalt Care had become a safe space for them, as well as like a second home.