Hair loss and your hormones

Hair loss is becoming more common today with men as young as 18 years old losing their hair faster and earlier.

Nearly seven in 10 men will experience some form of male-pattern hair loss (MPHL), also known as androgenetic alopecia – the most common type of hair loss in men according to Dr Isaac Wong, founder of The Artisan Clinic, which focuses on aesthetic treatments.

The thinning of the hair usually begins at the temples and the front hairline before receding further up the scalp into an "M” shape, Dr Wong says. In the last stage, hair loss progresses to a U-shaped ring of hair at the sides and the back of the head. This is a clearly defined pattern of severity known as a Norwood Hamilton Scale.

Genetics is largely to blame for MPHL, Dr Wong says. If a man has MPHL, chances are that his father or his father’s brothers also have it. “Hence, it’s common to see men of varying stages of hair loss at the family dinner table,” he adds.

Genes work in tandem with a hormone known as dihydrotestosterone (DHT) to cause hair loss. DHT is a male hormone which is converted from testosterone by the body. It is found in both men and women, and contributes to the development of sex characteristics, such as an increase in body hair, and is closely related to sexual health

DHT’s role in hair loss in genetically predisposed men is its tendency to trigger vulnerable receptors to begin miniaturising hair follicles on the scalp. This means the follicles in the affected areas shrink, weaken or even disappear over time. The hair becomes thinner and is shed more easily, and the follicles may eventually stop producing new hair. This results in a receding hairline and bald scalp.

Men who do not have the “balding gene” do not have this hair loss effect even if they have high levels of DHT, Dr Wong says. In women, the link between DHT and female pattern hair loss is still being studied, and the studies have not been conclusive.

Dr Wong notes that hair loss may have detrimental effects. “For instance, studies have found that men who suffer from MPHL are 75 per cent less confident, especially when interacting with the opposite sex,” he adds.