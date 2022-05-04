Greater awareness of public health work from pandemic fight, national initiatives

SINGAPORE -If there are silver linings to the Covid-19 pandemic, greater awareness of the critical work of public health specialists in fighting infectious diseases is surely one of them.

The raised profile of these researchers in recent years has helped to attract the next generation of public health experts, the dean of Singapore's only fully fledged national public health school here told The Straits Times.

The pandemic and national initiatives such as the war against diabetes and measures to curb sugar intake have made more people realise that many issues in life have their roots in public health, said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

On April 24, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on the medical community here not to let the valuable lessons from the pandemic - for which Singapore has paid dearly - go to waste. Among these lessons is the need to further develop the Republic's emphasis on public health.

Public health refers to the study of how the health of populations can be improved and protected, whereas clinical medicine is about finding the best way to treat individual patients.

"In normal times, many other 'popular' medical specialisations are more sought after," said PM Lee. "Yet, in a pandemic, as we have seen, public health expertise is absolutely crucial."

This is why it is crucial to ensure that there is a constant pipeline of public health talent being developed, said Prof Teo.

To give NUS students exposure to public health work and amplify their interest in learning more about the field, the school introduced a public health general elective module, which about 1,500 students sign up for every year.

But besides training the next generation of public health leaders, Prof Teo said he is equally focused on making sure the school's research translates into practical and useful information that influences the Government's programmes.

Among the challenges issued by PM Lee last week was to grow local skills in assessing and predicting disease trends and to evaluate alternative public health measures, so that high-quality public health data informs policymaking.

This is why students at the school are continually encouraged to think about how their work can be expanded and applied to real-world issues, said Prof Teo.

"You won't be an expert in public health if all you do is your own research but never ask 'what is the meaning of this to the real world', or how you can communicate this successfully to the rest of the community," he said.