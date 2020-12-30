Grab driver who tested positive temporarily suspended

The part-time Grab driver who was the sole Covid-19 community case on Monday has been temporarily suspended from the Grab platform, in line with the ride-hailing operator's safety precaution measures.

Grab said in a statement yesterday that it is working with the Ministry of Health to provide all necessary information on the man - who also works as a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member - for contact tracing purposes.

It added that to ensure higher safety and hygiene standards, all its drivers have access to free sanitiser and disinfectant at the Grab Driver Centre. After every ride, Grab drivers and passengers can provide feedback or report on any health and hygiene-related concerns.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old Singaporean man who returned from Indonesia was one of 13 coronavirus cases announced yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 58,542.

All the coronavirus cases announced yesterday were imported, and comprised one Singaporean, two permanent residents, nine work permit holders and one short-term visit pass holder.

A 71-year-old female permanent resident had returned from the United States. The other cases returned from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

There were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories yesterday.

No new places were added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with just one currently unlinked case in the past week.

With 14 cases discharged yesterday, 58,385 patients have now fully recovered from the disease.

Update on cases

New cases: 13 Imported: 13 (1 Singaporean, 2 permanent residents, 9 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 1 (1 unlinked case) Active cases: 113 In hospitals: 37 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 76 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,385 Discharged yesterday: 14 TOTAL CASES: 58,542

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital, while 76 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

• Additional reporting by Timothy Goh