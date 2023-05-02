GPs tap smart clinic management systems ahead of Healthier SG launch

SINGAPORE – General practitioners (GPs) keen on being a part of Healthier SG (HSG), Singapore’s major preventive care strategy, are upgrading to smart clinic management systems that are integrated with the public healthcare system to help them in day-to-day clinic operations.

The pen-and-paper doctor is going the way of the dinosaurs, but the speed at which he does so may be hastened by the impending July launch of Healthier SG, which aims to shift the gravity of care from the hospitals to the community.

As at April 10, five clinic management system (CMS) vendors are on track to getting their systems to be HSG-compatible by end-May, according to the website of Singapore’s health tech agency, Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS).

A CMS is software that assists with the tasks of running a practice, such as managing patients’ records, queues, prescriptions, inventory and payments.

To be compatible with HSG, a CMS needs to be integrated with the National Electronic Health Records (NEHR) – a “one patient, one health record” system that collects patient records from different providers such as GP clinics, specialist clinics and hospitals. NEHR was established in 2011, but the private sector has been slow to participate. Concerns have also been raised over privacy.

The CMS also needs to be integrated with the HSG platform so that doctors can use the system for various tasks such as enrolling patients, recording health plans, making referrals and submitting data to the Government.

In addition, it must be linked to the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) and meet cyber-security requirements as well, among other requirements.

In mid-April, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said about 800 GP clinics, including those from major group practices such as Raffles Medical Group, have joined HSG, which will start in July with those aged 60 and above.

There are more than 1,600 GP clinics here.

While GP clinics using the systems that are set to be fully compatible with HSG can simply upgrade to the new version, others on older systems will have to migrate to a new system.

CMS vendors have been holding demonstrations of their HSG systems for GPs. At Assurance Technology, which offers the Clinic Assist system, about 200 of more than 500 GP clinics in its client base have signed up for the HSG version, said founder Peter Hong.

He added that he has more developers working on this version as it is a multi-year project that requires updates.

A spokesman for a new player, Galen Health, an offshoot of Healthway Medical Group, said 57 GP clinics that are on HSG are using its CMS. Another five will come on board soon, and it is talking to more.

The other CMS operators that have integrated with the NEHR system as at April 10 are IHiS, SG iMED and Plato Medical.

A CMS can cost some $200 to $300 or more per month per consultation room. To encourage GPs to go high-tech, the Government is giving them a one-off grant to offset the costs of IT adoption.