Govt spent $154m on Chas subsidies in 2017; about 1.3m Singaporeans are cardholders: MOH

SINGAPORE - The number of Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cardholders has grown by five times since 2012 to about 1.3 million Singaporeans currently.

In 2017, the Government disbursed about $154 million in Chas subsidies to about 650,000 Singaporeans, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Aug 23). This sum is more than 10 times the amount spent when Chas was first launched in 2012.

Chas was started to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans access more affordable medical and dental care.

The scheme has since been extended to all Singaporeans with chronic ailments regardless of income, announced Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday.

There are now more than 1,000 Chas general practitioner (GP) clinics and 700 dental clinics islandwide.

About 181,000 Chas patients made claims for chronic conditions in 2017, which amounted to about 688,000 visits to Chas GPs in 2017, an increase from 675,000 in 2016.

The Merdeka Generation Package, which will provide greater support for the healthcare needs of Singaporeans born between 1950 and 1959, was also announced by PM Lee on Sunday.

The new package will cover similar ground as the $8 billion Pioneer Generation Package, with about 500,000 Singaporeans expected to benefit.

More details of the Chas enhancements and the Merdeka Generation Package will be released next year.

PM Lee, in his Rally speech, had promised that healthcare is one of the areas in which the Government will spare no effort to help citizens, adding that "no one should be denied medical care because they could not afford it".