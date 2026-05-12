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Mosquitoes pass through lanes in the machines in the Sex Sorting Room, leading out of their container. The system then uses AI to identify and segregate male and female mosquitoes.

SINGAPORE - Tech giant Google’s initiative to tackle mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue in Singapore is expanding its facility in Kaki Bukit from 20,000 sq ft to 28,000 sq ft, as well as its research and development capabilities.

Debug, a Google subsidiary, said on May 12 it also aims to hire more staff – in roles such as software engineers and mosquito biologists – to beef up its current headcount of 20. It did not say how many positions would be created.

The expansion allows it to refine its existing technologies in support of Singapore’s Project Wolbachia, such as artificial intelligence-powered sorting of mosquitoes by sex, automated release systems and mosquito production technology.

Launched in 2016, Project Wolbachia is an initiative to control the Aedes mosquito population here through the release of lab-grown male mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria. Female mosquitoes that mate with these male mosquitoes produce eggs that do not hatch, thus reducing the mosquito population over time.

Debug began as a project under Verily Life Sciences – a precision health company under Google’s parent firm Alphabet – which the National Environment Agency (NEA) first partnered with in 2018 with the aim of trialling Debug’s automated sex-sorter and mosquito release technology.

Its Kaki Bukit facility is currently one of two facilities here responsible for producing Aedes-Wolbachia mosquitoes. The other is operated by NEA.

Debug currently produces more than 10 million male mosquitoes each week – up from about six million in 2024 – while the NEA facility produces some five million mosquitoes per week.

Its expansion aims to increase this number even further, said Debug business development lead Monica Tsai.

To do so, it will further automate its processes to produce more higher quality mosquitoes as well as enhance its use of AI in the sorting of male mosquitoes for release.

New R&D efforts will further integrate automation across the entire rearing life cycle, to drive higher yield while ensuring the quality of mosquitoes.

“It’s about how you get to that next big number,” said Ms Tsai.

Research showed that Aedes aegypti mosquito populations were reduced by 80 per cent to 90 per cent in areas covered by Project Wolbachia, with the dengue risk for residents in these areas decreasing by more than 70 per cent.

Debug Senior Program Manager Yanni Yoong (right) and Debug Business Development Lead Monica Tsai, pictured on May 5. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

In 2025, dengue cases in Singapore hit a seven-year low of 4,036 – a 70 per cent drop from the 13,651 recorded in 2024.

The first quarter of 2026 saw 410 dengue cases recorded, a decrease of almost 30 per cent from the 579 dengue cases reported in the previous quarter.

Debug’s enhanced facility will also act as its research and development hub for the region, developing its capabilities in the field of mosquito population replacement, including a new specialised larval rearing unit.

Debug said this will allow it to deliver customised, more cost-effective solutions for other South-east Asian countries with larger populations.

Unlike Singapore’s suppression approach, where only male Aedes-Wolbachia mosquitoes are released, the population replacement strategy involves releasing both male and female mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria, reducing the costs involved in the sorting of mosquitoes .

As the bacteria naturally blocks the transmission of dengue, this approach – practiced in countries such as Australia, Brazil and Malaysia – aims to eventually replace disease-carrying mosquito population with harmless ones.

On its website NEA notes its studies suggest that Wolbachia only partially blocks dengue transmission, which could make the replacement approach less effective in Singapore’s context.

“A rise in mosquito population could theoretically negate the partial block, or even result in an increase in dengue transmission,” the agency said.

Debug head Linus Upson said the choice of Singapore as its first international R&D hub underscored its “confidence in the nation’s deep-tech ecosystem, talents, and its leadership in deploying the Wolbachia method”.

“This new chapter is about accelerating Asian-tailored solutions and scaling our experience to make Debug’s end-to-end technology accessible globally,” he added.

“We’re proud of the impact that we’ve made in Singapore, and we look forward to scaling our learnings and solutions to impact more people across Asia-Pacific and around the world,” said Google Singapore managing director Ben King.

In 2024, NEA announced plans to launch a third Wolbachia facility. This facility is necessary to allow for the further expansion of the project, providing broader national coverage and strengthening its operational resilience, it noted.

However, the agency said a 2025 tender to establish such a facility was not awarded as submissions did not meet its combined requirements for operational standards, technical specifications, and value-for-money benchmark.

“We will refine our procurement approach for the next call to ensure our requirements can be met,” said NEA in response to media queries.