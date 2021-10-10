Going digital to help youth dealing with mental health issues

The teams leverage online channels and resources to reach out to more youths to encourage help-seeking.
The teams leverage online channels and resources to reach out to more youths to encourage help-seeking.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Agencies here have been turning to online channels to engage youth with mental health concerns, as they have indicated a preference for anonymity or are worried about the stigma attached to seeking help.

As at June this year, more than 12,000 youth have been engaged since the first youth community outreach team was rolled out in April last year, through various means, including online platforms Instagram and TikTok, said Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) chief executive Tan Kwang Cheak.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 