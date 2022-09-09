From hearing loss to knee injuries – doctors share advice on preventing and treating medical conditions before they become more serious

Can frequent ear cleaning put you at risk of hearing loss? Does your knee hurt after you have started a new exercise routine?
Get advice on these health topics from medical experts and specialists from Gleneagles Hospital as they share important information about common and not-so-common health conditions and procedures with the radio hosts of The Big Show.
The One FM Good Morning Doctor podcast series, presented by SPH Media radio station One FM, recently partnered with doctors from the hospital to provide listeners with useful information on topics ranging from painful periods and why being over-zealous about exercising can strain your knees, to the benefits of metabolic surgery for some patients and how cleaning your ears with a Q-tip can lead to hearing loss.
Here are highlights of the podcast series:
Painful periods are often misunderstood. What causes menstrual pain?
One reason for painful periods is endometriosis which causes periods to take place outside the womb. This can occur in the bladder and, in very rare cases, even on the chest and in the skin. In this podcast episode, Dr Anthony Siow, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Gleneagles Hospital, tells us more about the first signs of endometriosis as well as some of its causes.
If your knee is hurting often, find out what’s behind the pain and how you can take care of them better.
Having an exercise routine is always good for your health. But starting on a new one too enthusiastically can result in micro injuries building up in your knees and giving your body less time to repair them. Dr Lingaraj Krishna, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital, shares other factors contributing to knee injuries and the non-surgical treatment options available.
Feeling bloated and waking up with tummy aches? Know the difference between IBS and IBD.
When Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) present similar symptoms like abdominal pain and bloating, they can cause a lot of confusion. Dr Wang Yu Tien, Gastroenterologist at Gleneagles Hospital, sheds some light the red flag symptoms that won’t go away.
What does having seizures mean? How do you know if you have epilepsy?
While not all seizures are caused by epilepsy, the latter – a disease that results from a genetic disposition, an autoimmune condition or a structural abnormality in the brain – can lead to frequent seizures. It can also present other warning signs like convulsion and frothing at the mouth. Find out more about epilepsy and how it is treated from Dr Prakash Paliwal, Neurologist at Gleneagles Hospital.
If you are obese and/or have diabetes, high cholesterol, fatty liver and hypertension, how can metabolic and bariatric surgery help you?
Think of bariatric and metabolic surgery as a “stapling” of the stomach to make it look like a shirt sleeve, says Dr Tan Chun Hai, General and Upper GI Surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital. He tells us more about this form of surgery and how it can improve health conditions like high cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension, especially for those with a higher BMI.
Does living in a pressure cooker country make heart failure more common?
About 100,000 people in Singapore are prone to heart failure which can be indirectly caused by a high level of stress. Dr Chan Wan Xian, Cardiologist with a subspecialty in Heart Failure at Gleneagles Hospital, shares more about lesser-known cardiovascular conditions such as “Heart Failure of Preserved Ejection Fraction” (HFPEF) and hypertension disorders during pregnancy.
Are you losing your sense of hearing? These are some reasons behind it.
From age-related factors to something as basic as clogged ear wax, Dr Barrie Tan, ENT Surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital, tells us more about the causes and symptoms of hearing loss. Also, using a Q-tip to clean your ears can make matters worse and even injure them. An ENT surgeon will have the right tools and equipment to remove clogged wax in the safest way.
Does blood in your urine mean you have kidney cancer?
If this is coupled with pain upon passing urine, blood in your pee can also mean that it’s just a urinary tract infection, says Dr Poh Beow Kiong, Urologist at Gleneagles Hospital. He tells us more about how to spot symptoms of kidney cancer and the treatments available.
