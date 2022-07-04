Giddiness with no apparent cause: Understanding chronic subjective dizziness

SINGAPORE - At 3am one day in October 2018, website administrator Ernie Suryana was awakened by a sudden bout of dizziness - something she had not experienced before.

Too dizzy to sit or walk, the then 39-year-old crawled to her bedroom door and banged on it to wake her family and get help.

After a hospital stay and three months of physiotherapy, she felt better. But her symptoms later returned, with a series of tests unable to pick up any apparent cause

"It was causing me a lot of anxiety, because I was feeling giddy and everything was spinning again," said Ms Ernie.

Ms Ernie is not alone in her condition.

She is one of some 650 patients who have been treated by the dizziness counselling service at Changi General Hospital (CGH) since October 2020, who experience giddiness with no apparent cause.

Dr Kenneth Chua, senior audiologist at CGH who heads the service, explained that such patients have a condition that differs from vertigo, which is one of the more well-described conditions under the umbrella of dizziness.

In the case of vertigo, patients often feel that the room is spinning or objects they are looking at are moving very quickly, and this is accompanied by observable signs in the eye.

"If someone were to look into your eyes at that moment, your eyeballs would be jumping around," explained Dr Chua.

Vertigo can be detected through a variety of tests, including videonystagmography procedures, which is a test that measures a type of involuntary eye movement that causes one's eyes to move from side to side or up and down, or both.

However, about 70 per cent of those sent for such tests at CGH's Department of Otorhinolaryngology - Head and and Neck Surgery come back with no abnormal results in their tests. Dr Chua explained that a majority of such patients, like Ms Ernie, have what is known in layman terms as chronic subjective dizziness.

Patients' experiences of this condition tend to differ, but they often describe it as feeling like they are floating or as though their heads are "swimming".

Ms Ernie said: "I was really worried that I might faint in the middle of a crowded train or a mall, so I tried not to go out as often."

Dr Chua said that chronic subjective dizziness, also known as persistent postural perceptual dizziness, was only recently recognised as a condition, with diagnostic criteria for it being developed only in 2018.