Giant supermarket in Hougang Ave 8 one of 2 new clusters

There were two new Covid-19 clusters yesterday, including one at the Giant supermarket at Block 683 Hougang Avenue 8 with seven cases.

The other cluster is linked to an individual and currently has 32 cases linked to it.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Giant said a few of its employees who work at the store had tested positive for Covid-19, and added that the store is closed for deep cleaning.

A total of 32 cases were detected yesterday, 29 of which were locally transmitted.

Of the local cases, 11 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, while another five linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive. The remaining 13 were unlinked.

There were also three imported cases who were detected and isolated upon arrival. The latest cases bring Singapore's total to 66,366.

In its daily update on the Covid-19 situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said five clusters have been closed. With that, there are now 84 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 412 the week before to 290 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases has decreased from 112 to 80 in the same period.

Currently, 391 patients are in hospital. Of these, 29 require oxygen supplementation, while eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the very ill, 28 are seniors aged above 60, and among them, 22 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH said there is continuing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible.

Over the past 28 days, the proportion of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died is 9.1 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.7 per cent, it added.

On the country's vaccination progress, MOH said 77 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated as at Wednesday, while 82 per cent have received at least one dose.