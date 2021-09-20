Corporal (NS) Edwin Chia, 35, giving retiree Tay Kim Seng, 83, a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at his home in Kim Keat Avenue last Wednesday, while First Sergeant (NS) Razali Ishak, 39, kept Mr Tay's arm steady. Mr Tay, who has dementia and Parkinson's disease, is unable to leave his home. Both uniformed men are NSmen, or operationally ready national servicemen, who helped with home vaccination efforts over three days last week. The Singapore Armed Forces deployed 20 home vaccination teams that attended to nearly 480 appointments.
Getting vaccinated at home, with help from NSmen
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles and stand to win rewards
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel now
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 20, 2021, with the headline 'Getting vaccinated at home, with help from NSmen'. Subscribe