Getting vaccinated at home, with help from NSmen

Corporal (NS) Edwin Chia, 35, giving retiree Tay Kim Seng, 83, a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at his home in Kim Keat Avenue last Wednesday, while First Sergeant (NS) Razali Ishak, 39, kept Mr Tay's arm steady. Mr Tay, who has dementia and Parkinson's disease, is unable to leave his home. Both uniformed men are NSmen, or operationally ready national servicemen, who helped with home vaccination efforts over three days last week. The Singapore Armed Forces deployed 20 home vaccination teams that attended to nearly 480 appointments.