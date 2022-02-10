GenScript's manufacturing facility boosts S'pore's role in fight against pandemic

SINGAPORE - Global biotechnology company GenScript Biotech launched a 30,000 sq ft manufacturing facility at Solaris@Kallang on Thursday (Feb 10), boosting Singapore's role in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plant, which cost $15 million to set up, will make recombinant proteins and synthesise genes, which are used in the research and development of new vaccines, drugs and therapeutics.

Speaking to reporters after the virtual opening ceremony, Mr Johnson Wang, GenScript's president-Asia Pacific, said about 50 people are employed at the facility. It is expected to create around another 100 roles, most of which will be filled by people recruited locally.

These positions include laboratory technicians, scientists and logistics personnel.

Dr Ray Chen, president of GenScript's Life Science Group, noted that this is the American company's first such facility outside of China and the United States.

"Shipping across borders takes time... we're trying to support local scientists and labs. This (facility) will eventually shorten the turnaround time for the shipping and logistics by at least three days," he said.

He added that as cross-border deliveries have become more uncertain recently, having the facility here will make logistics more reliable in the Asia Pacific region.

Dr Chen said when new Covid-19 variants emerge, scientists need to get their genes and proteins so they can design better therapeutics, antibodies and vaccines.

"If we could deliver that to Duke-NUS quicker from the Singapore facility... that will help them tremendously," he added.

Dr Li Yanfeng, site director of GenScript Asia Pacific's production operation department, said: "With the facility in Singapore, we can quickly... provide the proteins of the Omicron variant to actually help us to identify whether the neutralising antibodies induced by vaccination will be able to protect us against Omicron."

"The presence of this protein and gene synthesis capacity in Singapore provide us that gateway to quickly respond to not only Covid-19, but any emerging future infections," she added.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, Mr Alvin Tan, who was at the opening ceremony, said GenScript's decision to set up here shows Singapore's strong capabilities in the biomedical sciences sector.

The "continued drive and ambition to attract best in class investments" can create new opportunities for Singapore and also good jobs for Singaporeans, he said.

He added: "Firms are attracted by Singapore's deep talent pool, strong IP protection, robust manufacturing capabilities, our thriving research base, and our innovation ecosystem. In turn, their presence further strengthens and drives the growth of our biomedical sciences ecosystem."