Gene-editing technology opens new door to fight virus which causes HFMD

SINGAPORE – Scientists from the Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) have used a gene-editing tool to combat the virus that causes hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

The researchers say this technique could potentially lead to the development of treatments for many other diseases caused by RNA viruses, which include influenza, dengue, Covid-19 and Ebola.

Published in medical journal eBioMedicine in July, the research shows that the Crispr-Cas13 editor delivered by adeno-associated viruses can directly target and eliminate RNA viruses in laboratory models.

Crispr, or clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, is a gene-editing tool which has been used to alter DNA sequences.

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is a polymer which carries genetic instructions for the growth and reproduction of organisms, while RNA (ribonucleic acid) primarily carries instructions from DNA for controlling the synthesis of proteins.

Adeno-associated viruses – which are small viruses that naturally infect humans – have been clinically approved as a delivery platform for gene therapy for diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy and haemophilia.

For their work, the team used Crispr-Cas13, a variation of the Crispr technology which alters a cell’s RNA.

The use of Crispr-Cas13 opened the door for therapeutics for a wide range of diseases untreatable by the 2020 Nobel Prize-winning Crispr-Cas9, which edits DNA.

A common childhood illness also experienced by adults, HFMD is spread by contact with the nasal discharge, saliva, faeces and fluid from the rashes of an infected person.

While common symptoms include fever, rashes and blisters, the disease can also lead to more serious complications such as encephalitis – or inflammation of the brain – or even death.

According to the Ministry of Health’s weekly infectious diseases bulletin, there were 4,098 cases of HFMD in Singapore in 2022.

Associate Professor Justin Chu, from NUS Medicine’s microbiology and immunology department and one of the paper’s authors, noted there is currently no clinically approved treatment for EV-A71, the virus which causes HFMD.

Patients are treated for symptoms but otherwise have to let the disease resolve itself.

The scientists developed a computational program which designed Crispr guide RNAs – which let the technology target specific RNA sequences – that cut viral RNA across different viral strains.