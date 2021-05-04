Gan Kim Yong to remain co-chair of Covid-19 multi-ministry task force with Lawrence Wong and Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Health Minister Gan Kim Yong will continue as a co-chair of the multi-ministry task force (MTF) on Covid-19 even after leaving for the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

This means that there will be three co-chairs from May 15, when new Health Minister Ong Ye Kung takes on the role of co-chair for the MTF. Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who will be Singapore's next Finance Minister, remains as a co-chair.

Mr Gan, who has been helming the Ministry of Health for a decade, has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 from Day 1.

He will be taking over the Ministry for Trade and Industry, which is part of the MTF.

He said on Tuesday (May 4): “I’ve discussed with Minister Wong and Minister Ong and we’ve discussed how we can ensure continuity.

“The three of us will continue to be involved in the MTF, to share and support one another. I will continue to work with the two co-chairs to ensure that there is continuity.”

