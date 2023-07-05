From a frozen shoulder to stiff elbows: Your guide to upper body pain and when to see an orthopaedic specialist

The shoulder and elbow are complex joints that have the ability to provide extensive motion but are also prone to a variety of issues. Common problems include shoulder dislocations, frozen shoulder, tennis or golfer's elbow, and osteoarthritis.

Explains Dr Puah Ken Lee, consultant orthopaedic surgeon from Artisan Sports and Orthopaedic Clinic: “These are often caused by sports injuries, repetitive movements or age-related wear and tear which can cause discomfort, pain and reduced range of motion,”

Such injuries may hinder one’s ability to perform simple daily tasks in the long run. To prevent further degradation of the joint, proper diagnosis and treatment are paramount, says Dr Puah, who is also the only Singaporean orthopaedic surgeon trained by French physician Dr Laurent Lafosse, a renowned pioneer of modern shoulder surgery.

Since many shoulder and elbow conditions often share similar symptoms, self-diagnosis can be a challenge.

“As soon as you notice the first signs, it is important to consult an orthopaedic specialist who can diagnose and treat such ailments,” says Dr Puah.

Here, he discusses common shoulder and elbow conditions as well as warning signs and treatment options:

Dislocations, tears and osteoarthritis: Your guide to shoulder pains

Shoulder dislocations

The shoulder is held together by tendons, ligaments, cartilage and muscles working together to provide mobility.

“Shoulder dislocations occur when the head of the arm bone that sits in the shoulder socket comes out of its position. Dislocation tends to happen from shoulder instability which may be caused by injuries or loose ligaments.

“Shoulder instability, which feels like your shoulder is about to give way or slip out of its socket, is slightly different to dislocation, which is accompanied by pain and the inability to move it,” explains Dr Puah.

Genetics also play a part: Those who are born with loose shoulder joints may also be more prone to dislocation.

Symptoms: Pay attention to how your shoulder feels and looks. Spot signs of swelling, red or painful joints, or fever. Other symptoms include popping or locking of the shoulder joint; feeling like your shoulder is stuck in a certain position; and experiencing weak muscles or reduced strength in the affected area.

Doctor’s advice: “To prevent it from being dislocated again, it is important to seek treatment when you feel your shoulder is unstable,” advises Dr Puah. “The doctor will usually prescribe painkillers and physiotherapy to strengthen muscles and improve shoulder stability.

If instability persists despite this, especially if the cause for instability is injury, a minimally invasive surgery performed through arthroscopy may be required to stabilise the shoulder.”

Rotator cuff tears

A rotator cuff tear occurs when there is a tear due to shoulder dislocation or other injuries or from degeneration. Similar to how a shoulder may get dislocated, rotator cuff tears can happen from sports activities or wear and tear, says Dr Puah.

“Blood supply also reduces as we age, thus affecting the ability of our muscles and tendons to heal properly and remain healthy, making us more prone to rotator cuff tears,” he adds.

Symptoms: A tear can be partial or complete. You may feel pain, shoulder muscle weakness, limited range of motion, and cracking or popping sounds when the affected shoulder is moved.

Doctor’s advice: “Depending on the severity of the tear, your doctor may prescribe medication such as painkillers, physiotherapy or injections to reduce inflammation,” says Dr Puah. “If you have a complete tear, you may require rotator cuff repair surgery.”

Expect some swelling in your hand, arm and shoulder after the procedure, which will subside within a few days.

“It will take about four to six months before you can use your shoulder fully,” adds Dr Puah, who also recommends physiotherapy and/or rehabilitation exercises to restore strength and regain motion of the joint.