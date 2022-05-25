From obesity to prostate cancer: Essential health screenings for men

Men, even if you are feeling fine, one of the best things you can do for yourself is to schedule regular medical check-ups. This can help to detect potential issues at an early stage for more effective intervention or to prevent any problem from developing into a serious chronic condition.

Men are less inclined to go for regular health screenings probably because they are concerned about what the check-ups could unearth, says Dr Benjamin Loh, a General Practitioner at Dr Ben Medical, a men’s health clinic. Lack of awareness of what tests they need is also another reason, he adds.

“One of the most important and cost-effective health checks that a man should consider is for a weight check as obesity is associated with a host of other chronic illnesses, including testosterone deficiency, diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA),” notes Dr Loh.

Testing for obstructive sleep apnea

In OSA, the upper airway is partially or completely blocked during sleep, leading to snoring, multiple pauses in breathing and a night of unrefreshing sleep.

“Many think OSA is caused by snoring when in fact snoring is a symptom of OSA. OSA is when the patient stops breathing for periods of time during sleep, and this can happen multiple times throughout the night,” Dr Loh explained.

This makes it impossible to have a good night’s rest and one wakes up feeling more tired. The problems do not end there.

“Some men may also experience a drop in libido. OSA can also put pressure on the heart and in the long run, it can result in cardiac issues and stroke,” Dr Loh says.

OSA may be caused by multiple conditions such as allergies, narrowed airways, alcohol consumption or more commonly, obesity. A person with obesity tends to have an excess of soft tissues exerting on the respiratory passage, which can obstruct breathing. To check for OSA, the patient will be monitored in his sleep via a home sleep study .

Dr Loh recommends lifestyle changes for patients with OSA, focusing on a healthy diet to reduce the extra weight. Depending on the condition and the underlying reasons, medical intervention like using a CPAP machine may also be required.