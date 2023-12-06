From glucose sensors to insulin pumps: More options to manage diabetes and high blood sugar better

According to the Ministry of Health, about one in three Singaporeans is at risk of developing diabetes at some point in their life. Short for diabetes mellitus, diabetes can be grouped into Type 1 or Type 2, with the common characteristic being high blood sugar. Endocrinologist Kevin Tan, who is the vice-president of Diabetes Singapore, answers questions about the condition and shares how new innovations in diabetic care can help.

Q: What is the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and can the conditions be reversed?

While both conditions are characterised by high blood glucose levels, Type 1 diabetes is caused by the body’s own immune system destroying insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. With Type 2 diabetes, it is a result of the ineffectiveness of insulin action on reducing blood glucose levels.

Type 1 diabetes accounts for less than 5 per cent of all diabetes cases, while Type 2 diabetes accounts for the majority of all diabetes cases, which is over 90 per cent. There is also gestational diabetes which is diabetes occurring during pregnancy. Although both Type 1 and 2 diabetes are not reversible or curable, they are treatable.

Q: Who is at higher risk of developing diabetes?

For Type 1 diabetes, there is a genetic risk, but the environmental contributors are unclear. For Type 2 diabetes, those at risk include people with a family history of diabetes, who are older, overweight, sedentary, as well as those who have hypertension and high cholesterol. Certain ethnic groups, women who have had gestational diabetes, and those who have conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome are also predisposed to diabetes.

Q: How should people with diabetes manage their condition effectively?

Managing diabetes is an ongoing process. Depending on the diabetes type, management of the condition can vary from oral medications, insulin injection to insulin pump therapy. In addition to these, it’s important to make good lifestyle choices to keep blood sugar levels stable. These include:

Counting carbohydrates in drinks, snacks, and meals

Getting regular exercise, daily if possible