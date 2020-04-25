Freeing up bed space in hospitals

Accommodation spaces set aside

A facility being built at Tanjong Pagar Terminal is the latest to be prepared to house Covid-19 patients or foreign workers.

EXISTING FACILITIES INCLUDE:

Community isolation facilities

• D'Resort NTUC in Pasir Ris (500 people)

• Singapore Expo (950 people for two halls, with another four due to open progressively)

• Changi Exhibition Centre (2,800 people)

• More than 10 private and community hospitals

Housing for foreign workers

• Jurong Camp II and Bedok Camp II (1,300 people)

• 21 vacant Housing Board blocks in Bukit Merah

• Four vacant "diamond" HDB blocks in Taman Jurong (456 units)

• Three floating accommodation facilities at Tanjong Pagar Terminal (1,300 people)

• Home Team Academy and Civil Defence Academy (700 people)

• Northshore Primary School in Punggol North

• Outdoor Adventure Learning Centres in Dairy Farm and Labrador

• Sarimbun Scout Camp in Lim Chu Kang

OTHER FACILITIES BEING CONSIDERED

• SuperStar Gemini cruise ship

• SuperStar Aquarius cruise ship