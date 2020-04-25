Freeing up bed space in hospitals

Sarimbun Scout Camp in Lim Chu Kang, one of the premises being used to house foreign workers. Marquees at Tanjong Pagar Terminal on Wednesday. A large facility is being set up that could house up to 15,000 Covid-19 patients or foreign workers, as the
Marquees at Tanjong Pagar Terminal on Wednesday. A large facility is being set up that could house up to 15,000 Covid-19 patients or foreign workers, as the number of coronavirus cases in Singapore continues to increase, ST has learnt. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Above: The isolation facility at D'Resort NTUC in Pasir Ris. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Above: The community isolation facility at the Singapore Expo. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH, KHALID BABA
Above: Four vacant Housing Board blocks in Taman Jurong were refurbished to house foreign workers in essential services. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH, KHALID BABA
Two cruise ships including the SuperStar Gemini (above) were being assessed for their feasibility to house healthy foreign workers.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Sarimbun Scout Camp in Lim Chu Kang, one of the premises being used to house foreign workers.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A dormitory block at the Home Team Academy in Old Choa Chu Kang Road where foreign workers in essential services are staying. PHOTO: HOME TEAM ACADEMY
Foreign workers are also staying at the MOE Dairy Farm Outdoor Adventure Learning Centre, near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Foreign workers had to register before moving to their temporary accommodation at Jurong Camp II. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE
Above : The Changi Exhibition Centre has been repurposed to house recovering or early Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, and can hold around 2,800 patients.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms have been progressively transferred to private and community hospitals, as well as community isolation facilities, since a month ago. Patients in such facilities now make up almost 90 per cent of those who are still infected. Straits Times journalist Rei Kurohi looks at these facilities.

Accommodation spaces set aside

A facility being built at Tanjong Pagar Terminal is the latest to be prepared to house Covid-19 patients or foreign workers.

EXISTING FACILITIES INCLUDE:

Community isolation facilities

 • D'Resort NTUC in Pasir Ris (500 people)

 • Singapore Expo (950 people for two halls, with another four due to open progressively)

 • Changi Exhibition Centre (2,800 people)

 • More than 10 private and community hospitals

Housing for foreign workers

 • Jurong Camp II and Bedok Camp II (1,300 people)

 • 21 vacant Housing Board blocks in Bukit Merah

 • Four vacant "diamond" HDB blocks in Taman Jurong (456 units)

 • Three floating accommodation facilities at Tanjong Pagar Terminal (1,300 people)

 • Home Team Academy and Civil Defence Academy (700 people)

 • Northshore Primary School in Punggol North

 • Outdoor Adventure Learning Centres in Dairy Farm and Labrador

 • Sarimbun Scout Camp in Lim Chu Kang

OTHER FACILITIES BEING CONSIDERED

 • SuperStar Gemini cruise ship

 • SuperStar Aquarius cruise ship

