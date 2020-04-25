Freeing up bed space in hospitals

Accommodation spaces set aside
A facility being built at Tanjong Pagar Terminal is the latest to be prepared to house Covid-19 patients or foreign workers.
EXISTING FACILITIES INCLUDE:
Community isolation facilities
• D'Resort NTUC in Pasir Ris (500 people)
• Singapore Expo (950 people for two halls, with another four due to open progressively)
• Changi Exhibition Centre (2,800 people)
• More than 10 private and community hospitals
Housing for foreign workers
• Jurong Camp II and Bedok Camp II (1,300 people)
• 21 vacant Housing Board blocks in Bukit Merah
• Four vacant "diamond" HDB blocks in Taman Jurong (456 units)
• Three floating accommodation facilities at Tanjong Pagar Terminal (1,300 people)
• Home Team Academy and Civil Defence Academy (700 people)
• Northshore Primary School in Punggol North
• Outdoor Adventure Learning Centres in Dairy Farm and Labrador
• Sarimbun Scout Camp in Lim Chu Kang
OTHER FACILITIES BEING CONSIDERED
• SuperStar Gemini cruise ship
• SuperStar Aquarius cruise ship