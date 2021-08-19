More than 130 collection points for free N95, surgical masks from Aug 26; some malls to have digital queue system

SINGAPORE - Singapore residents can collect free masks at 15 CapitaLand malls, and selected Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Cold Storage, FairPrice Xtra and Giant outlets from Aug 26 until Sept 26.

These are among the more than 130 collection points islandwide where the masks will be available, Temasek Foundation said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 19).

Each household can collect 50 medical-grade surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks, which have "95 per cent particle filtration efficiency or better".

To collect the masks, residents must bring a paper or electronic SP residential bill - showing their SP Group utilities (residential) bill account number.

The number will be scanned and recorded before the masks are given out. Residents can also provide their SP residential account number for manual validation.

Household representatives are encouraged to reduce plastic waste by taking their own bags to carry the boxes of masks when the collection exercise begins, as no bags will be provided.

The surgical masks will come in two boxes of 25 pieces, or one box of 50 pieces. The N95 masks come in one box of 25 pieces.

The masks come in standard adult sizes.

To reduce crowding, 11 of the 15 CapitaLand malls will have a digital queue system for residents to get into the queue ahead of time. People will be informed when it is their turn for collection.

Residents can also check the queue length at each collection point before heading down.

The malls with digital queue systems are: Bedok Mall, Bugis Junction, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Funan, IMM, JCube, Junction 8, Lot One, Plaza Singapura, Tampines Mall, and Westgate.

Other malls involved in the collection exercise are Aperia, Jewel Changi Airport, Raffles City Singapore, and SingPost Centre.

People can go to this website to check the collection points, hours and stock levels.

This is the fifth distribution exercise of Temasek Foundation's Stay Prepared initiative, which was introduced to help prepare communities for emergencies such as Covid-19.