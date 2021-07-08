Free masks, mouth spray after Aug 9

The Temasek Foundation will give out disposable masks and mouth spray after National Day on Aug 9, said Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching yesterday.

"The next Stay Prepared exercise will be for disposable medical-grade surgical masks and disposable N95 masks. Watch for news after National Day," said Ms Ho in a Facebook post. This will be followed by another distribution exercise in September or October of a povidone-iodine mouth gargle, which can be used as a mouth spray, she added.

Stay Prepared is an initiative by the foundation to help prepare communities for emergencies such as Covid-19. Under its Covid-19 response, it previously distributed free reusable masks through vending machines.

It is also distributing free oximeters till Aug 5 through major pharmacies and supermarket chains. About 300 FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, Watsons, Guardian and Unity outlets are collection points for the oximeters. Ms Ho said talks are ongoing to create new collection points in Prime Supermarket outlets.

Fliers to redeem the oximeters were mailed to each household in Singapore between June 28 and July 3. However, some people have been reported to have thrown away the flier as they mistook it for an advertisement brochure.

Those who did not get the leaflets can call 1800-7382-000 and leave their name, contact number and address for Temasek Foundation to get Singapore Post to conduct checks, said Ms Ho in her post.