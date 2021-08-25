Free home delivery for first-time TraceTogether token users; more vending machines at malls and CCs

SINGAPORE - Those requesting a TraceTogether token for the first time will be able to get one delivered to their homes for free, thanks to a new delivery service announced by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) on Wednesday (Aug 25).

More TraceTogether token replacement vending machines will also be progressively deployed, at selected malls from Wednesday, and at all Community Clubs (CCs) across the island from Aug 30.

SNDGG added that with the new modes of distribution in place, manned booths for token collection and replacement at CCs and shopping malls will be progressively scaled back, with the 17 currently at shopping malls ceasing operations on Aug 31 after they have been replaced by machines.

Those at CCs will be scaled back at a later date, said SNDGG.

First-time users who wish to have their tokens delivered can access this service via the TokenGoWhere website at www.token.gowhere.gov.sg and make a request by logging in with their Singpass account.

Once the request is successfully processed, the token will be delivered to their mailbox.

Those without a Singpass account will be directed to register for Singpass, or to collect their token at a CC, said SNDGG, adding that the delivery service cannot be used for token replacement.

SNDGG said it has been working with Temasek Foundation to retrofit mask vending machines for users to replace their tokens.

Two such vending machines were deployed at Nex and Sun Plaza malls on July 26 and public feedback has been positive, said SNDGG.

Vending machines will be rolled out to all 108 CCs as well as more than 40 malls with high footfall.

The roll-out is expected to be completed by the end of October. With the vending machines, people can replace their tokens anytime, even outside the operating hours of some CCs and malls.

The malls include AMK Hub, Bugis Junction, Bedok Mall and Causeway Point. A full list can be found on the TokenGoWhere website at www.token.gowhere.gov.sg.

Each vending machine holds about 1,400 tokens and can be used to replace those that are out of battery or are not working.

SNDGG said it has also fine-tuned the replacement process based on feedback from the deployments at Nex and Sun Plaza.

The machines will now allow for a token to be replaced if the previous collection was at least 60 days earlier, down from the minimum period of four months initially.

Those who require a new token less than 60 days after they last collected one will need to visit a manned token booth to get one.

To get a replacement token from the machines, users have to scan the barcode on their identity card and the QR code on the old token.

They can then retrieve a new token from the machine and drop the old token into a slot in the machine.

A SafeEntry Gateway box on the side of the machine will allow people to check if their new token is working by tapping the token on it.

A green light will appear and a beep will sound if the token is working.

Manned booths will remain in areas with a higher concentration of seniors who may require more assistance when replacing their tokens.

SNDGG said: "The deployment of (the) vending machines and the introduction of the token delivery service are part of the continuous effort to support our public health needs, as we work towards becoming a Covid-19 resilient nation."