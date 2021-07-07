Free disposable masks, mouth spray from Temasek Foundation after Singapore's National Day

SINGAPORE - The Temasek Foundation will give out disposable masks and mouth spray after National Day, said Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching on Wednesday (July 7).

"The next Stay Prepared exercise will be for disposable medical grade surgical masks and disposable N95 masks. Watch for news after National Day," said Ms Ho in a Facebook post.

Singapore's National Day is on Aug 9.

"After that, it will be another for povidone-iodine... mouth gargle, which could be used as mouth spray."

Ms Ho added that the spray is slated to be distributed in September or October.

Stay Prepared is an initiative by the foundation to help prepare communities for emergencies such as Covid-19.

Under the initiative's Covid-19 response, the foundation previously distributed free reusable masks through vending machines. It is also currently distributing free oximeters, which measure blood oxygen levels, through major pharmacies and supermarket chains, such as FairPrice and Guardian.

Ms Ho also said in her post that discussions are ongoing to create new collection points in Prime Supermarket outlets.