Free consultations by pharmacists for PAssion card members till Oct 31

SINGAPORE - Community pharmacists are providing free consultations for PAssion card members until Oct 31 to help people with health-related queries on issues such as their medications.

The sessions can be done virtually through Zoom, or face to face at selected community pharmacies, said Ms Yong Pei Chean, president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore, which is partnering the People's Association for the initiative.

The sessions began on Sept 20, at the start of Pharmacy Week, which aims to raise awareness on the roles of pharmacists in the healthcare industry and how they can help patients manage medication-related issues.

The physical sessions will be available until Oct 31, while the virtual sessions will end on Sunday (Sept 26).

Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon, speaking at a virtual event on Saturday as part of Pharmacy Week, said community pharmacists are some of the most accessible healthcare professionals to the public and have played an important role amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They dispense advice on health-related queries such as nutritional needs, vaccination and preventive health measures, he added.

He said the initiative to provide free consultations would help members of the public gain better understanding about their medications and health.

PAssion card members can register here. More information on the initiative is also available on the PAssion card website.

In September, as part of Pharmacy Week, a series of health and pharmacy-related infographics, as well as interactive activities, was posted on various social media platforms.

Topics featured include management of diabetes, common ailments across the different age groups, health promotion including vaccination, and the role of pharmacists as health partners.

Last year's edition of the Pharmacy Week event won the International Pharmaceutical Federation 2021 Health Promotion Campaign Award, which recognises programmes that aim to improve public health literacy.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore also regularly puts out content for the public on its website, including on topics such as busting myths related to Covid-19.