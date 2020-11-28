Four new imported cases; none in community

There were four new coronavirus cases reported yester-day, all of which are impor-ted, with no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,199.

Of the four new cases, one is a Singaporean, two are permanent residents and one is a work permit holder.

The Singaporean is a 53-year-old woman who returned from India.

The two permanent residents are a 44-year-old woman who returned from India and a 42-year-old man who returned from Indonesia.

The work permit holder had arrived here from India and reported the onset of Covid-19 symptoms on Nov 16.

The three other cases had been asymptomatic.

No new locations were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients when they were infectious.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week.

With seven cases discharged yesterday, 58,096 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 31 patients remain in hospital, while 29 are recuperating in community facilities.

One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.​

Update on cases New cases: 4 Imported: 4 (1 Singaporean, 2 PRs, 1 work permit holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 60 In hospitals: 31 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 29 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,096 Discharged yesterday: 7 TOTAL CASES: 58,199

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.