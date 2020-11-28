Four new imported cases; none in community

There were four new coronavirus cases reported yester-day, all of which are impor-ted, with no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health.
The imported cases were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.
Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,199.
Of the four new cases, one is a Singaporean, two are permanent residents and one is a work permit holder.
The Singaporean is a 53-year-old woman who returned from India.
The two permanent residents are a 44-year-old woman who returned from India and a 42-year-old man who returned from Indonesia.
The work permit holder had arrived here from India and reported the onset of Covid-19 symptoms on Nov 16.
The three other cases had been asymptomatic.
No new locations were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients when they were infectious.
Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week.
With seven cases discharged yesterday, 58,096 patients have fully recovered from the disease.
A total of 31 patients remain in hospital, while 29 are recuperating in community facilities.
One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
-
Update on cases
New cases: 4
Imported: 4 (1 Singaporean, 2 PRs, 1 work permit holder)
In community: 0
In dormitories: 0
Active cases: 60
In hospitals: 31 (1 in ICU)
In community facilities: 29
Deaths: 28
Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15
Total discharged: 58,096
Discharged yesterday: 7
TOTAL CASES: 58,199
Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.