Coronavirus Singapore

Four new imported cases; none in community

MOH reported 4 new Covid-19 cases, which were all imported, on Nov 27, 2020.
MOH reported 4 new Covid-19 cases, which were all imported, on Nov 27, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
  • Published
    1 hour ago

There were four new coronavirus cases reported yester-day, all of which are impor-ted, with no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,199.

Of the four new cases, one is a Singaporean, two are permanent residents and one is a work permit holder.

The Singaporean is a 53-year-old woman who returned from India.

The two permanent residents are a 44-year-old woman who returned from India and a 42-year-old man who returned from Indonesia.

The work permit holder had arrived here from India and reported the onset of Covid-19 symptoms on Nov 16.

The three other cases had been asymptomatic.

No new locations were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients when they were infectious.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week.

With seven cases discharged yesterday, 58,096 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Of the four new cases, one is a Singaporean, two are permanent residents and one is a work permit holder. The Singaporean is a 53-year-old woman who returned from India.

The two permanent residents are a 44-year-old woman who returned from India and a 42-year-old man who returned from Indonesia. The work permit holder had arrived here from India and reported the onset of Covid-19 symptoms on Nov 16.

 

A total of 31 patients remain in hospital, while 29 are recuperating in community facilities.

One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.​

  • Update on cases

    New cases: 4 

    Imported: 4 (1 Singaporean, 2 PRs, 1 work permit holder) 

    In community: 0

    In dormitories: 0

    Active cases: 60

    In hospitals: 31 (1 in ICU) 

    In community facilities: 29

    Deaths: 28 

    Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15

    Total discharged: 58,096 

    Discharged yesterday: 7

    TOTAL CASES: 58,199

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 28, 2020, with the headline 'Four new imported cases; none in community'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 